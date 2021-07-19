Saginaw County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery game

A woman from Saginaw County couldn’t help but scream when she won $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $200,000,000 Riches instant game.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Singh’s Market, located at 805 Shattuck Rd. in Saginaw.
“I love playing the $30 games,” the 62-year-old player said. “I purchased my ticket, scratched the barcode, and scanned it. A message came up to file a claim, so I scanned it a second and third time and got the same message.”
“I went out to my car and began scratching the ticket. I revealed the ‘C-A-S-H’ symbol and knew I won big. I slowly scratched the amount and when I revealed the ‘4’ and then ‘M’ I couldn’t help but holler!”
The lucky player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling out to $4 million.
With her winnings, the Michigan Lottery said she plans to purchase a home and then invest the remainder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.