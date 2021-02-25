A woman from Saginaw County hit it big after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500 Fever game.
The player, who wanted to stay anonymous, bought her ticket at the Conlee Travel Center, located at 9180 Birch Run Road in Birch Run.
“I stopped to get gas on my way to work and decided to buy a lottery ticket while I was there,” the 40-year-old player said. “I scratched the ticket once I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I had won $500,000. I’m still in shock.”
The winner visited the lottery headquarters to pick up her prize. She plans to spend it on a house and a new car.
