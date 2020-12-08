Saginaw County's positivity rate was 18.9 percent a few days ago, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.
This means out of every 100 tests, nearly a fifth of them were positive.
The state's positivity rate is four percentage points lower.
"Right now, our percent positivity is 14.1 percent,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “That is more than four times where we were at the beginning of September. Positivity had been declining, but in the last week it increased."
Positivity rate is an important metric because it tells officials if they might be missing cases. It's also an indicator of community spread.
MDHHS uses positivity rate to make decisions about statewide restrictions.
According to the health department, the county's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.5 percent in October, 16.9 percent in mid-November, and 13.7 percent on Dec. 1.
"There are signs things are improving, but we are clearly in our second surge of COVID-19 in Michigan," Khaldun said.
In a statement, the health department promoted testing by saying, "the Saginaw County Health Department relies on testing to track the ‘state of the pandemic,’ to help us provide guidance."
Other factors that go into decisions about statewide restrictions are case rate and hospital bed availability.
