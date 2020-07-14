A Saginaw couple is hoping to spread love after they were victims of a hate crime earlier this week.
"Well I woke up to go get me a coffee like I normally do, and when I got back I went to get out of the truck,” Donald Simon said. “I seen a rope and some paper in my door, so when I got it out the door and looked at it, I was like 'wow.' “So, I stood in the living room for a minute trying to take it all in and then I went and woke her up.”
Donald and Regina Simon say this is just the beginning of a movement they both feel passionate about.
The family was victim to a hate crime this weekend after finding a noose and a menacing note inside their vehicle.
Since then, the Saginaw chapter of the NAACP, the Saginaw Police Department and even the FBI Hate Crimes Division are performing an on-going investigation.
"When the FBI and Saginaw detective came yesterday, they told us it would be timely but they would be using everything that they could and once everything's died down, they would be back to speak with us," Regina said.
In the meantime, though, the couple tells me they're making plans for a peaceful rally this weekend and say they're hoping to bring love to their hometown.
"We know this is not Saginaw,” Regina said. “I mean all of our neighbors. This is not our street. This is not what we reflect, we reflect acceptance, acceptance of everyone, and so we're going to show that. And whoever this person is lives in the neighborhood and I want my streets flooded. I want this person to feel ashamed of themselves and to see the number of people and support of people who do not believe what you believe."
"I just want to have a good protest and try to bring Saginaw together and show that this is not a racist neighborhood and move forward," Donald added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.