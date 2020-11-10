A portion of a neighborhood turned into a dumping ground is causing the city of Saginaw to install surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumpers in the act.
“We appreciate our relationship with Channel 5. That really helped,” said John Stemple, director of inspections and neighborhood services for Saginaw.
Stemple said just hours after TV5 aired the picture of a Jeep on Nov. 9, city officials found its owner after a tip came in.
“The person who had actually dumped twice at the one location. And he confessed this morning to that crime. And it’s a big step to show that we’re not going to tolerate this anymore in Saginaw,” Stemple said.
The picture was obtained by one of many hidden cameras installed throughout the city to catch people who drop rubbish in the streets.
City Inspector Allen Rabideau met with the owner of the Jeep Tuesday morning.
“He was remorseful because he knew he was wrong, and he has done this in the past. So he knows that he’s in trouble,” Rabideau said.
Rabideau said the owner of the Jeep saw his vehicle during TV5’s newscast.
“He spoke about he saw it and then he knew why I was there. And that’s how the conversation went,” Rabideau said.
Another photo captured shows a man throwing tires away. Stemple said he is still trying to find that person.
If you see someone illegally dumping, call 989-759-1420.
“We’re going to go after every one of them and prosecute folks to the fullest extent of the law. We’re tired of spending taxpayer dollars to clean up all these areas,” Stemple said.
