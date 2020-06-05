An email has been set up for Saginaw residents to lodge complaints about illegal fireworks as the city tries to curb illegal firework use.
A firework enforcement team will be patrolling Saginaw to crack down on illegal firework effective immediately.
The city’s pyrotechnic ordinance makes fireworks legal between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4.
Violations of the ordinance is a civil infraction that is punishable by a fine up to $1,000.
Residents can email stopthenoise@saginaw-mi.com to file a complaint about illegal fireworks and are asked to provide specific locations if possible.
Residents can also call 911 to complain.
