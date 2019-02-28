Saginaw Medical Federal Credit Union (SMFCU) will collect items for the Toni and Trish House.
SMFCU will be collecting items and monetary donations for the care of the terminally ill.
“We are pleased to support the Toni and Trish House because like us, this organization is truly ‘people helping people’ which is the credit union philosophy we strive for every day,” said Laura Crase, president/CEO of SMFCU. “They do not charge their guest for housing, food or care while staying and we are happy to support a compassionate organization like the Toni and Trish House.”
The Toni and Trish House is a home, not a facility, providing compassionate, dignified end of life care in a peaceful, home-like environment.
The Toni and Trish House is located at 4699 S. Eleven Mile Road in Auburn.
Items and monetary donations will be accepted from March 1 through March 31.
For list of items that can be donated, click here.
