The Saginaw Police Department has released the crime statistics for the year of 2020. Crime has increased dramatically since 2019.
Jumping from nine homicides in 2019 to 26 in 2020, homicides saw nearly a 200 percent increase. Not far behind, criminal sexual conduct is up by 127 percent and shootings have more than doubled, from 40 incidents in 2019 to more than 100 in 2020.
The upward trends in Saginaw are reflective of what's happening with crime rates nationwide, according to the police department.
On Facebook, the Saginaw Police Department has identified how they plan on combatting this uptick.
To further investigate this increase, the department has set up a two-officer unit to investigate crime problem areas and investigate reoccurring issues.
Police say they'll be using science-based crime mapping technology and evidence based hot spot intel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.