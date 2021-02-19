Saginaw County Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest on a double homicide that happened in 2019.
The Michigan State Police-Saginaw Major Case Team and the Buena Vista Police Department are investigating a double homicide that left two men dead.
It happened in Buena Vista Township on Feb. 18, 2019. Deonte Johnson was found dead at the scene, according to police. Bruce Banks died later the same day in the hospital.
Officers observed foot impressions in the snow, according to police. Officers believe the suspect got into a vehicle and continued to 24th street.
People can submit anonymous tips at 1-800-422-5245.
