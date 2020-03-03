The Saginaw Catholic Diocese has announced temporary policies to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Bishop Robert Gruss announced temporary measure Tuesday in a letter to his congregation.
Bishop Gruss is asking anyone who has flu-like symptoms to stay home from mass, so they don’t spread the illness.
He added that anyone who can’t make a service can always watch the Cathedral Mass livestreamed at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
The Bishop is also suggesting everyone bow their heads to neighbors during the signs of peace and respond with “Peace be with you,” verbally.
He’s also suggesting not holding hands during The Lord’s Prayer.
Bishop Gruss is also asking everyone to respect each other’s choices to not shake or hold hands.
He also said anyone who doesn’t want to drink from the cup during Communion can choose not to saying, “You are receiving the fullness of Christ through the sacred host.”
Bishop Gruss is instructing ministers of the Communion to wash their hands before and after distributing communion.
