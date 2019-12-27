A senior priest who has served Mid-Michigan for decades passed away on Christmas.
Father Joseph Allen Schabel, 89, dedicated 60 years of his life to priesthood.
The Munger-native attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit where he graduated with a degree in philosophy. He also studied at St. John’s Provincial Seminary and graduated with a degree in theology.
Schabel would come back to Mid-Michigan to be ordained by Bishop Stephen Woznicki at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw on June 2, 1956.
Over the years he served several churches in Saginaw, Bay, Midland, and Huron counties.
In July 1995, he became a senior priest of the Diocese.
“He will be remembered for his passion to serve the poor, his kind and compassionate heart and his love for all,” the Diocese of Saginaw wrote.
Father Schabel help found the Saginaw Child Development Center, the Perfect Place Women’s Shelter, the Children’s Store, the Mexican American Council, and the Benito Juarez Academy.
His visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish. Visitation, 910 6th Ave. in Saginaw, will also be on Saturday one hour before the funeral mass.
The funeral will start at 11 a.m. also at St. Joseph Parish.
