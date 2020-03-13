The city of Saginaw is discontinuing water shutoffs during the state of emergency declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The city made the announcement on Friday, March 13 and it is effective immediately.
"Shutoffs for nonpayment will temporarily cease to ensure our citizens have the ability to practice recommended personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus," the city said in a press release.
Residential water accounts that are currently shut off due to delinquency will be reinstated for a $52 reconnect fee. You can call 989-759-1450 to restore service.
The city is reminding customers they are still responsible for all water service costs that continue to accrue. Customers are encouraged to make payments online or via phone.
Payments can also be made at the drop box behind City Hall.
