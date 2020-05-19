The 2020 Saginaw District Golf Tournament is still happening, organizers announced Tuesday, May 19.
The tournament will take place as scheduled at the Fortress in Frankenmuth from June 26 through 28.
“With all of the events that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 we are very excited that the premiere golf event in Saginaw County will still go on,” said Trace Hendrick, Saginaw District Golf Association chairman. “The safety of our participants and volunteers is always our number one priority so we have put in place numerous protocols that will limit gatherings and encourage social distancing.”
The organization issued a series of safety protocols on its website.
General registration begins June 1. You can register through the organization's website.
