Saginaw is recognized by the state as being “redevelopment ready.”
The city’s efforts are paying off by attracting private investments and improving planning and zoning promoting opportunities.
“There has been so much positive things that have been going on in Saginaw and developments are happening,” said Floyd Kloc, mayor of Saginaw. “There’s investors from throughout the state looking at Saginaw as a possible place to come.”
The certification recognizes the city is removing barriers and being more open to development.
“This redevelopment ready certification basically says to the world that Saginaw is going to embrace and define its own future,” said Rep. Dan Kildee.
Saginaw is among 32 cities in the state with the title.
Mt. Pleasant is the only other Mid-Michigan city classified as “redevelopment ready.”
