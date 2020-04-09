The city of Saginaw has declared a state of emergency and travel restrictions for the city effective Thursday, April 9.
Mayor Floyd Kloc signed a proclamation that began April 9 and shall remain in effect for seven days or until 6 a.m. on April 16.
"The order prohibits travel on county or local roads within the city between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Exceptions include essential travel for food, medicine, gas, banking and medical care. Also exempt are individuals directly involved in providing or obtaining critical services or performing minimum business operations as described in the Governor’s executive order 2020-42," the city said in a press release.
"If you have to be out for essential purposes like obtaining food or medical treatment, at least do so using social distancing and proper hygiene. If you don’t have to be out, stay home. It’s temporarily the law, and it is also the right thing to do,” Kloc said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the Stay Home, Stay Safe order through the end of April.
The order includes civil penalties and fines for residents if convicted of disobeying the state's order.
The Saginaw Police Department will continue to enforce the governor's order, the city said.
"Residents who disregard this order must realize the severity of their actions. They are putting others at risk. There must be consequences to such recklessness in order to protect our vulnerable populations and the public servants who risk their health for our safety," Kloc said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.