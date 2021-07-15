GENERIC: Faucet, water

The city of Saginaw is continuing its pause on water shutoffs.

It was announced by City Manager Tim Morales during a city council meeting on Monday, July 12.

The administrative decision was reached after the city saw an influx of payment assistance applications. The city wants to allow more time for residents to apply and partner organizations to process financial assistance applications.

Residents can apply by calling 211 or 1-888-636-4211. Payment arrangements can also be made with the Saginaw water department by calling 989-759-1450.

