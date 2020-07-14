Saginaw native and current Atlanta resident Terri Baskfield has been in an area hotel since June 7.
That was shortly after her father Percy Curry Sr was admitted to St. Mary’s with the coronavirus. This beloved man would never leave the hospital.
“He was the best dad for us,” she said. “He was the best father. The best friend, brother, cousin. He loved to cook, he loved to fish and was always that counselor that you could go to.”
For the family their COVID-19 story hasn’t ended. Terri’s mom and sister have also tested positive. The good news is that both only had the mild systems and mom just tested negative a few days ago.
The bad news is that her sister is still positive.
“It is rough her,” Baskfield said. “She is carrying a virus that just killed her dad that her mom had. She doesn’t know where it is going to go with her. So, we just thank god for the grace that they are not hospitalized at this time.”
Terri was the last member of her family to talk to her father before he passed. He went into cardiac arrest while they were on the phone.
Baskfield has nothing but praise for the staff at St. Mary’s.
“The nurses and doctors were so hands-on,” she said. “Personable, everybody in the critical care unit knew him and took care of him as if he was their uncle, grandfather or dad.”
For Baskfield it is the love of her family that she delivers this message.
Percy and his bride Pacilla were married for 53 years.
These pictures are from their 50th anniversary.
