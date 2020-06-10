Saginaw got hit hard Wednesday afternoon.
On Benjamin Street between State and Davenport not tree not only took out a power line but also managed to come down on the top of this car. Up and down the block there was plenty of damage.
But the close call may have been here on Cass Street.
Lakisih Hall was gone for 45 minutes and when she came back, a large tree was right in the middle of her driveway. It just missed the main part of the house but caught a small corner of the porch.
She’s thankful she and her two daughters weren’t home.
“I’m thankful because it could have been worse,” Hall said. “It could have come through the windows. I have two daughters, if they were in the front, if I was checking the mailbox. It could have been really bad.”
While the homeowner missed the tree falling, a youngster witnessed the incident.
“It basically sounded like a thump,” Donald Treadway said. “All I heard was silence then a cracking sound.”
“It’s a miracle really,” Larry Treadwell said. “If my neighbors had been sitting in the front parlor and it had been 10 more feet that way, they would have had trees in their laps.”
The neighborhood is preparing not to have power for some time as the area cleans up from the storm.
