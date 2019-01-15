A Saginaw family is picking up the pieces after losing almost everything in a house fire.
“In total right now, I know the total death count is three. One dog and two kitties are gone,” said Jaclyn Richards.
Richards said material items can always be replaced but losing her dog and two kittens is heartbreaking. The animals perished Monday when the Saginaw home she shares with her husband and 4-year-old daughter caught fire.
No one was home when the blaze broke out.
“I got a call from my husband a little after 5:40 and he told me that our house was on fire,” Richards said.
She rushed home from work to find it in a complete inferno. The damage was so drastic the home, which has been in the family for generations, could be a total loss.
“My husband’s grandfather was actually raised here. My husband’s father was raised here. My husband was raised here. And then we were actually raising our 4-year-old daughter here,” Richards said.
Richards said it was an electrical fire that caused the blaze.
The Richards family is trying to pick up the pieces and start over from scratch. They did not have homeowner’s insurance, so it will be a challenge.
Richards said even though they only have the clothes on their backs, she is grateful they have their lives.
“Everything else can be replaced. I’m just glad that we’re all OK. We’re all safe. Nobody was home,” Richards said.
A GoFundMe has been started to help the family rebuild.
