A family is remembering a high school senior who died in a car crash a year ago.
17-year-old Donald Perry Jr. was a senior at Saginaw High School when he was killed.
"I'm telling you; he was one of a kind. One of a kind," said LaTosha Perry, Donald’s mother.
"He was just a gentleman," said Shamaia Harris, Donald’s girlfriend.
His family and friends call him “Mr. Perfect.”
"He had a great smile, that's what everyone would say. His smile was perfect," LaTosha said.
The glow that came with his personality disappeared a year ago today during a drive in Saginaw County.
Donald Perry Jr. and three of his friends were traveling down Towerline Road near M-81, when the car lost control and crashed into a ditch.
Vyterious Chapman was in the car with Perry.
"I was sitting right behind Donald," Chapman said.
Chapman said he suffered a brain injury and didn't even know what happened.
"I just remember waking up in a field, I don't know, man, it's just crazy," Chapman said.
Chapman and two other passengers were transported to the hospital, but for Perry it was too late.
"I kind of felt like something was wrong when they told me my son was in a car accident, but I never thought when I got there that he would actually be dead on the scene. He couldn't even make it to the hospital," LaTosha Perry said.
Perry's life was honored with a balloon release on Thursday.
"He loved red, red was one of his favorite colors," LaTosha Perry said.
To mark one year since the crash that killed a 17-year-old with so much potential.
"What he would want us to do- to keep smiling and keep his name and lift up. He would be like: you're not going to be down today, get up. So that's what we do," LaTosha Perry said.
"Even though he's not here, I'm going to live for him. No matter what, I'll never forget him," Shamaia Harris said.
