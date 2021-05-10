"There's not placement for her and for many other children that are suffering," said Karen Simon, mother.
Simon and her 17-year-old daughter, who live in Saginaw, are struggling. Especially when it comes to navigating the state's mental health system.
"She has these anger situations, these outbursts. They're terrible. She's throwing things. She becomes very violent," Simon said.
Like other families in crisis, going to the hospital emergency room is often the first stop. But hospital ERs are not all equipped to treat mental illness.
Many families simply go there while waiting to get in-patient treatment at a specialized facility. It is something Simon says they're still waiting for.
"They are just sitting them in a room and leaving them sit there," she said.
Simon's daughter suffers from ADHD, refractory epilepsy and mental illness. Many of her issues are related to a stroke she had in utero, according to her mom.
Simon said doctors are able to treat her for epilepsy, but because of the teen's seizures, it's more difficult to find her in-patient treatment.
"There's no therapists available and they keep saying there's a shortage because of the pandemic. But other people tell me the problem was pre-existing," Simon said.
Nicole Knight has been dealing with this issue for years.
"The last time we waited in the ER for 32 days. Thirty-two days sitting in an emergency room. I was not able to work. My child getting no mental health care treatment," Knight said.
Knight is fighting back. The metro Detroit mom and pediatric nurse has been trying to work through the state's mental health care system for her 15-year-old son since he was 9-years-old.
That's why she created a Facebook group and nonprofit to help families. The Facebook group is called Michigan Parents for Mental Health Reform.
“One person by themselves isn't going to make much of a difference. My wheel can't squeak very loud," Knight said.
On social media, Knight updates legislative proposals, and also provides resources and ways for families to share their struggles and stories.
She said her son is in a better place now, but it took years to get there.
“Fighting for hospitalizations and fighting for services in the state of Michigan has just been absolutely absurd," Knight said.
Bob Sheehan is chief executive officer of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. He said issues in behavioral health care in the state is complicated.
“There's a terrible workforce shortage at all levels. Psychiatry, nursing, social work, and direct support professionals," Sheehan said.
Data proves Sheehan's point - the health resources and services administration website shows where some of the worst health professional shortages are in mid-Michigan. Central Michigan, Saginaw County, and Genesee County show the highest need for these workers.
Sheehan said they are trying to address these staffing shortages. Medicaid direct care workers recently got a $2 an hour raise. They are also looking at ways to cut down the cost of education for positions like therapists and psychologists.
But coverage confusion over private and public insurance, the lack of open beds, and funding makes it hard for families that need long-term care, according to Sheehan.
"We need longer term sites without again, without reinstitutionalizing everybody. We're not trying to go back to the dark ages, but we're realizing there's a gap in our system now," Sheehan said.
He said the state is starting to license new psychiatric residential facilities and crisis stabilization units. Legislation for them was signed into law last year.
Sheehan said the stabilization units would be like smaller mental health crisis emergency rooms. The residential facilities would offer longer term treatment for kids who are getting better, but not quite ready to go home.
But until these are both in place, families are left with few options.
‘We're seeing dozens, at least, if not hundreds of kids and their families who are saying, 'look, we've got to do something about this. This isn't working for my son or daughter,'" Sheehan said.
Just ask Simon.
“Some of these situations are very urgent and it seems like there is no urgency," she said.
