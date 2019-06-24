The Saginaw Fire Department is installing free smoke alarms for residents in the city.
Residents can call 989-759-1393 to have your Saginaw Firefighters install free smoke alarms in your home.
Firefighters are also installing free carbon monoxide alarms if you need one.
Don’t go another night without keeping your family as safe as possible.
