The City of Saginaw Fire Department along with FEMA is reminding residents that in honor of daylight savings this weekend, they should roll their clocks back and change the batteries in their smoke alarms.
In addition to changing the time on your clocks, the department is encouraging residents to change the batteries in their smoke alarms.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.
Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo wants residents to make sure their smoke alarm is in working order.
“Time and again, I’ve seen the life-saving impact smoke alarms can have in a home fire, but I’ve seen the tragedy that can result when smoke alarms aren’t working properly,” Van Loo said. “That’s why we’re making a concerted effort to educate Saginaw residents about the importance of having a working smoke alarm in their home. It is also important to remind residents to replace any smoke alarms that are over 10-years-old.”
The Saginaw Fire Department currently has free, long-life, sealed battery smoke alarms available for residents in need.
Funding for the free smoke alarms was provided by FEMA Fire Prevention and Safety Grant.
City of Saginaw residents can contact the Saginaw Fire Department if they need smoke alarms.
Firefighters will install the necessary number of smoke alarms in resident’s homes for free.
Saginaw residents that would like to request free smoke alarms or needing assistance are encouraged to call the Saginaw Fire Department Fire Prevention Division at 989-759-1393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.