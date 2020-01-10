The Saginaw Fire Department is on scene at a house fire.
A home caught fire Friday night in the 2600 block of Gorham Road in Saginaw.
The house was still smoking when TV5 was at the scene around 10:30 p.m.
No one was inside the home at the time.
The Saginaw Fire Department is on scene at a house fire.
A home caught fire Friday night in the 2600 block of Gorham Road in Saginaw.
The house was still smoking when TV5 was at the scene around 10:30 p.m.
No one was inside the home at the time.
Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.