The Saginaw Fire Department is investigating a late-night house fire as suspicious.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire in the 900 block of Emerson Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
No injuries were reported in this incident and the fire, which started inside the home, was contained to one room, according to the Saginaw Fire Department.
