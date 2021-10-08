Saginaw firefighter adopts kitten he rescued from pipe

A kitten who was rescued by a local firefighter is now a part of his family.
Months ago, a Saginaw firefighter crawled down into a pipe 7 feet deep and crawled more than 10 feet through another pipe at 1 a.m. to rescue the kitten, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said.
That same firefighter and his family decided to bring home the kitten during the Empty the Shelters event, which reduces fees to encourage adoptions at shelters across the country.
Anyone interested in adopting an animal at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control can call 989-797-4500.
