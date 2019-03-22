Saginaw City firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire at the corner of 15th and White streets.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
There is no word yet if anyone was inside or what caused the fire.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
