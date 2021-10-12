The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2525 Tausend St. Tuesday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent out the alert just before 4:30 a.m. Three people inside the home were awoken by the fire alarm.
All three of the occupants made it out of the house unharmed. The fire started in the kitchen and was mostly contained. The home also sustained smoke and water damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.