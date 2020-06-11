Despite their best efforts, the Saginaw Area Fireworks will have to break their long-standing tradition of being held on Ojibway Island this year, due to COVID-19.
"I would love to have it on Ojibway, but we've got to think of the safety of others, that's our main concern," said President Thomas Roy.
Roy says because attendance can reach over a hundred thousand people, they couldn't safely social distance a crowd of that size on the island.
But he says they are working on alternatives.
"My first priority was the Z bridge, but federal highway would only allow us to shut it down for four hours, and that was not in the works because you've got to put it together, take it down and that wasn't going to work," he said.
Roy says he's also reached out to Kochville and Saginaw townships for locations, but that those plans didn't pan out either.
“We have one more area that we're looking at, and if that falls through unfortunately, we'll have to say no to the Saginaw area fireworks this year," he said.
However, while he hasn't yet disclosed the final location, Roy says he hopes that whatever happens, people continue to support the fireworks.
"People are stuck home, people have been stuck home, and this is an activity that the whole entire community gets behind and it's really a great thing to feel," Roy said.
