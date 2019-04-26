Saginaw food pantry for veterans celebrates 5-year anniversary

A local organization, dedicated to supporting struggling veterans, celebrated its five-year anniversary by thanking the numerous businesses and residents who support them.
Whether suffering from medical issues, PTSD, or even unemployment, many of our nation’s veterans are still in need of support when it comes to necessities.
“Military people are taught you don’t ask for help, you figure things out and you make it work,” said Judy Adams, president of I Support the One Percent,
Adams helps run the military pantry I Support the One Percent, which started back in April of 2015, and is now entering its fifth year of service.
She said many veterans can be self-conscious about asking for support but that’s why she’s asking for people to continue donating toward their cause.
“They need protein items besides the meats and stews and that,” Adam said. “We also have hygiene stuff because that’s expensive in the veteran’s budget. Along with detergent, coffee, those types of things we’re always in need of.”
Veterans are given complete privacy when choosing items out of the food pantry.
“Everything is confidential, and it’s a judgment-free zone,” Sen. Ken Horn said.
Sen. Horn is one of many supporters to show up at the celebrations, along with local business, civic groups, and residents.
“I’ve gone door to door, I’ve gone to businesses,” said Dylan Beall.
Beall is a 9th grader from Saginaw Township, he’s been volunteering his summers towards raising food and donations to the pantry for four-years.
“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m doing something for the people that have served for us and protected our country,” Beall said.
