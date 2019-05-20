The Saginaw Community Foundation awarded several Mid-Michigan students scholarships totaling more than $600,000.
“I can focus on school and not how I’m going to pay for school. And not have to pay Uncle Sam back at the end of the year,” scholarship recipient, Peter Roose said.
Roose is a senior at Life-Tech Academy. Life-Tech is an online school based in Lansing.
Roose was one of many Mid-Michigan students to receive the scholarship.
“I was absolutely excited! I spent the last two months typing out essays figuring out what scholarships I can apply for and crossing my fingers after everything was all submitted,” Roose said.
He said that when he received the invitation for the Saginaw Scholarship Dinner, he knew that he would be awarded.
Leeann Martuch, program officer at Saginaw Community Foundation said the amount of money they’re investing is amazing.
“We’re presenting $668,000 in scholarships to students in the Saginaw County and Great Lakes Bay region,” Martuch said.
She said the support grows each year which allows them to give back even more.
“Every year it seems like we raise that bar! This year it really jumped up and I thank the donors for that because they really stepped forward,” Martuch said.
Roose is going to Olivet College in the fall. He plans to play on the men's soccer team and study business and sports management.
He said it’s all possible because of his hard work and a little help along the way.
The foundation said they were able to award a total of 500 scholarships to students in the area.
