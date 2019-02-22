An event celebrated the economic growth in Saginaw County over the past year.
The annual Saginaw Future Awards Luncheon was hosted by TV5's Meg McLeod and Alana Holland at the Horizon’s Center.
Thirty-five business and organizations recently announced expansions in Saginaw County.
The Saginaw Future Organization has reached a new record of $7 billion invested in the community in their 27-year history.
“I credit Saginaw Future with the survival of Saginaw and the rebirth of Saginaw including our own company,” said Dan Dralle, the executive director of Nexteer Automotive. “I’m not sure we’d be here without their help,”
In 2018 alone, nearly $142 million in new investment was generated in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.