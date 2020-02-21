Saginaw Future Inc., an alliance of local businesses, hosted its 28th Annual Awards Luncheon on Feb. 21.
The luncheon took place at Saginaw Valley State University and was attended by 475 businesses and community leaders.
The organization honored 38 developments that will create and retain 740 jobs.
“We are in the business of energizing development and job growth in Saginaw County and 2019 was an exceptional year for new investment,” said Saginaw Future Inc. 2019 Chairman Dan Dralle of Nexteer Automotive. “More than $261 million was invested in new construction, equipment and technology, which is the highest level of investment since 2011.”
The luncheon also featured projects that will help support a diverse economy.
"Saginaw Future works collaboratively with the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, our many state and local government partners, and Michigan Works! among others, to strengthen our quality of life and place, grow our local skilled workforce and attract talent," said Saginaw Future Inc. President JoAnn Crary. "Saginaw Future seeks to build on the recent momentum and energy in order to advance Saginaw County's economy."
