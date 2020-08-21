At this point in 2020, it seems we all could use a good gyro.
A massive trail of cars lined up in Saginaw Twp. on Aug. 21 for the 2020 Saginaw Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, but it looks different than in year’s past due to the coronavirus restrictions.
This year, they held a drive-thru event where you and the family could drive up and take your favorite Greek goods home.
“We’re really overjoyed to see how much people love their gyros, this has just been incredible,” said Evan Houpis, Treasurer of the Saginaw Greek Festival.
The Greekfest drive thru event also runs on Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
