Matt Eich doesn't just play the guitar, he makes them. Custom, handcrafted steel guitars.
"These are very special instruments,” Eich said. “Every guitar has a story that it becomes a part of and that's the special part of it."
This dirty pink steel resonator guitar's story is a journey from Eich’s Saginaw workshop to Hollywood.
The guitar is for Jason Momoa, the actor known for roles including Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.
Momoa discovered Eich's guitars last year.
"We kind of met on Instagram," Eich said.
When Momoa saw Eich's guitars, he knew he had to have one. So, he figured, why not offer a trade?
"Maybe a prop from his show or something," Eich thought. "And he said 'Get over here and I'll kill you on camera.'"
It was for Momoa's Netflix series Frontier and for Eich, it was an offer he couldn't refuse.
"From me starting to talk to him, to me being in a castle in the UK, wearing a red coat and getting shot at, was like a month and a half,” Eich said. “I watched myself die. I also watched myself kill two of his friends."
Two friends. So, why not two guitars?
Eich already gave Momoa the first guitar. The second, he just finished Monday. It’s engraved with Momoa's tattoo and it's the actor's favorite color.
"He's a fan of dirty pink as he calls it,” Eich said. “When you're 6'5 and 250 pounds you can wear whatever you want."
Hopefully Momoa won't kill him this time.
