A Saginaw gym has been cited for safety violations regarding COVID-19.
Coop's Iron Works, located at 3081 Bay Plaza Drive in Saginaw, was one of six businesses cited by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).
The other businesses include United Shore Financial Services, LLC in Pontiac, UPS distribution facility in Livonia, Speedway, LLC in Waterford, Dan Freed in Eaton Rapids, and Hills Roofing, LLC in Niles.
“We’re focused on education first so employers know what they must do to safely reopen. But a failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk. While these citations are necessary to prevent potential serious illness, they are not a reflection of the tremendous cooperation we have seen from employers and their workers across the state,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “A vast majority of businesses are doing their part to keep our economy open by following the proper guidance.”
The businesses received a "general duty" citation.
"The MIOSHA 'general duty' clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee. A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000," the state said.
The businesses that were cited have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties.
“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these six employers were clearly not taking the appropriate steps to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “These citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s duty. Precautions are necessary to establish and maintain a work environment where everyone can return home safe and healthy.”
Coop's Iron Works was fined $2,100.
"An inspection was initiated after a referral from the Saginaw County Health Department noted several confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with this facility and the facility is operating indoors in violation of the Executive Order," the state said.
The state listed the following issues associated with Coop's Iron Works:
- The employer had not developed a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.
- The employer did not provide COVID-19 training to employees that covered workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protective equipment, steps the employee must take to notify the business of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis.
- The employer did not conduct a daily health screening of employees entering the facility.
- The employer did not require employees to wear face coverings when they could not consistently maintain six feet of separation from one another while in the facility.
- The employer had not posted a sign outside of the facility entrance informing individuals not to enter if they were sick or have recently been sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
- The employer did not configure workout stations or implement protocols to enable ten feet of distance between individuals during exercise sessions (or six feet of distance with barriers) to the extent feasible.
- The employer did not maintain accurate records of gym attendees, including date and time of visit, name of attendees and contact information to aid with contact tracing.
- The employer had not closed the steam rooms and saunas.
Employers and employees who have questions regarding workplace safety and health can contact MIOSHA at 855-723-3219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.