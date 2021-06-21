A mid-Michigan man is leading the charge to improve his community.
“Just trying to clean up the city a little bit,” said Jimmie Truss. “It’s our city, it needs to be done.”
For the past nine years, Truss has dedicated his time to cleaning vacant lots around Saginaw. It all started when he moved into his first home in the area and had a housewarming.
The vacant lot across the street was causing a distraction.
“It was an eyesore, people were coming over and looking at it and staring at it like what are you going to do about that,” Truss said.
The next day he cleaned up that lot and has been cleaning up vacant lots around the community ever since. Sometimes it's four to five times a week or four to five times a day depending on his schedule.
“All it takes is being tried, tried of seeing these vacant lots,” Truss said. “You’re tired of riding by and you’re tired of seeing the rodents that coming out of them.”
Detra Williams lives in the neighborhood and says she’s thankful for all of Truss’s hard work.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing and we all should contribute,” Williams said.
She added that something as simple as cleaning up trash has the power to transform a community.
“It would just make it a better place and safer really,” Williams said.
Truss is hoping to get a grant to help him secure the equipment needed to cover more ground and work more efficiently and he’s encouraging the community to help out.
“Help me, help us, keep our community safe and clean,” Truss said.
