A mid-Michigan rivalry is coming to an end as the two will be on a co-op varsity football team.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association Committee granted a waiver to allow Saginaw High and Arthur Hill to form a co-op for football for the 2021 season.
MHSAA said the waiver was approved despite the schools’ combined enrollments exceeding the cap allowed in the sport.
“The committee did so because the schools will be merging in a year, and the Saginaw Valley League provided strong support because on their own the two schools may not have had enough players to support separate varsity teams, which could have resulted in the other teams in the SVL ending up with one or two open dates they’d have to fill elsewhere at the last minute,” an MHSAA spokesperson told TV5.
Saginaw Hill and Arthur Hill had a JV football co-op this past season. TV5 first brought you the story about the schools forming a unified JV team in September because of the low roster sizes.
The varsity co-op should make sure there are enough players on the team to have a full roster every week.
