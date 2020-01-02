Crews responded to a Saginaw home that was fully engulfed in flames.
Central dispatch said the Saginaw Fire Department was sent to 2387 Alpine Dr. early Thursday morning, Jan. 2.
Firefighters on the scene tell TV5 the home was occupied, but no one was inside when the fire broke out.
The roof caved in and the home is considered a total loss.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
