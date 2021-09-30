A home in the 3300 block of Fulton in the city of Saginaw sustained major damage after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.
The home had flames coming out of the windows when firefighters arrived on the scene about 2 a.m., according to the Saginaw fire chief.
No occupants were inside the home. It’s unknown what caused the fire at this time.
