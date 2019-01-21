These temperatures are dangerously cold, leading to frostbite in just 30 minutes.
That means shelters in Mid-Michigan are filing up and quick.
But no matter how full they are, they’re urging people to give them a call.
“Get into a warm place because this is dangerously cold, there’s no question about,” said Amy Bartels Roe, the director of Mustard Seed Shelter in Saginaw.
Bitter temperatures, the wind chill even reaching below zero has local homeless shelters on overdrive trying to provide for as many people as they can.
“There is help available,” Roe said. “Please call, don’t hesitate to call. Even if it’s just for one night, we want to get you in and safe.”
Mustard Seed Shelter provides for women and children. It’s a small shelter and is already filled up.
“With the extreme temperatures, even though we are full, we will make accommodations for a one night stay or even a couple nights if that’s what’s needed,” Roe said. “We don’t want anyone to literally freeze.”
That’s why Roe is helping a homeless woman with a medical condition tonight, she said the shelter doesn’t have the medical resources to provide for her.
“I’m sitting here with a team from the hospital trying to make sure she gets where she needs to be because we cannot put her out on the streets,” Roe said.
On those streets, they’re keeping an eye out for anyone who looks like they need help.
“We know the locations of where they might be,” Roe said. “So during this time, we have our eyes and ears open in a special way because of the frigid temperatures.”
Roe said for those looking to help, they are taking donations of hand warmers and other items to give to people on the street who may not want to go to a shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.