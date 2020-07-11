Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place in the City of Saginaw on July 11.
According to Lieutenant David Kaiser, the homicide took place at approximately 3:30 p.m.
He says the victim is a 38-year-old male from Hampton, Georgia.
Two suspects are currently at large as police continue to investigate.
Stay with TV5 for the latest.
