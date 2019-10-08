A Saginaw Hospital is getting some major upgrades.
Ascension Saint Mary’s is getting an expansion that will cost nearly $18 million. The expansion will transform the hospital’s emergency and trauma care center.
“Today we are breaking ground on a brand-new state of the art $17.6 million investment,” said Ascension Michigan’s Northern Michigan Regional President Stephanie Duggan.
The groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for the hospital’s new emergency care center.
“It’s just overwhelming,” Duggan said. “To have that investment it’s very personal that we can continue to give back to the community and get our swagger back.”
Duggan said after years of practicing in a plant that’s been physically challenging, the expansion will bring positive change to the hospital.
“To have an emergency department like this that is state-of-the-art with bigger treatment rooms, a nicer space for patients to come into, for the ambulance crews that can actually get in and turn around now. It just raises our level of care,” Duggan said.
The expansion will include adding over 12,000 square feet, renovating existing space, and improving access for ambulances and the public.
Duggan said this isn’t just an investment into the hospital, but also the community.
“It means a reinvestment in our staff and our community to continue to provide that great care that we do,” Duggan said.
Construction on the new emergency care center will be completed in the spring of 2021.
