The Ascension hospitals across the state have implemented visitor restrictions to protect patients against the spread of influenza.
“We're asking that any visitors under the age of 14 refrain from visiting the hospital,” Doctor Elizabeth Marshall said.
Michigan was recently named the second sickest state this flu season. St Mary's is protecting its patients from the epidemic with a visitor restriction
“Children are most likely to contract and spread the flu,” Marshall said. “Then we're also asking any adults that have symptoms consistent with flu, which would be high fevers, congestion, malaise, body aches, overall fatigue, not feeling well, refrain from visiting any family members or loved ones in the hospital.”
Officials say it’s important to the recovery of patients and something like the flu could be a major setback.
“This is a 100 percent all about our patients,” Marshall said. “We consider them first and their health is our most important priority.”
The visitor restriction was put in place Friday and will remain in effect until spring.
“Right now, we're in the height of flu season,” Marshall said. “Although it unfortunately extends in Michigan up until April and sometimes early May.”
And for people who still haven’t gotten their flu shot, officials say, it's not too late.
“The most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to one be vaccinated,” Marshall said. “It’s never too late to be vaccinated in the season.”
And if you're avoiding the flu shot?
“Excellent hand washing and then avoiding contact with the public if you feel like you have symptoms,” Marshall said.”
Patients will only be allowed two visitors at any time.
The hospital is also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after their visit.
These restrictions remain in effect until further notice at the following hospitals:
Allegan General Hospital
Ascension Borgess Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital
Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery
Ascension Genesys Hospital
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
Ascension Providence Hospital
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Ascension River District Hospital
Ascension St. John Hospital
Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
Ascension Standish Hospital
