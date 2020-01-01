“Yeah, it was definitely a shock,” said Avontea Hackworth, mother of Saginaw Covenant Hospital’s first baby of the year.
Like most people last night, Avontea Hackworth was ready to bring in the new year. She never expected to start on such a positive note with the birth of her new daughter, Bria, at around 12:30 this morning.
Hackworth arrived at the hospital at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night when she felt her water break on New Year’s Eve.
She said while she was being rushed over to Covenant, she was also calling her sister Dallesha at work to tell her the good news.
“I said I’m on my way, and the people in the store were happy, and I was like my next thought was just praying,” said Dallesha Chestnutt, aunt of the newborn.
Despite the good news, Bria was actually born several weeks ahead of schedule which caught Hackworth and the rest of the family a little off-guard and slightly worried about her health.
Despite being born early, little Bria is nice and healthy and will be going home real soon.
“We were a little concerned about her lungs because she was thirty-six weeks, but everything worked out just fine, and she isn’t going to have any issues so she was all healthy,” Hackworth said.
