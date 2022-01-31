As the state’s overall daily COVID-19 case rate slightly falls, more hospitals are using a new visual on social media to showcase the patients in their hospital and the disparities between the unvaccinated and vaccinated.
"The reason we posted it is so that the local community can kind of see what we see," Said Matthew Deibel, the medical director of Covenant's Emergency Care Center.
Deibel is talking about a Facebook post from Covenant that shows how many COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, whether they're vaccinated or unvaccinated, and where exactly these patients are.
"We want people to be able to look at this, that's something that's pretty easy to digest and make a decision for themselves," Deibel said.
As of Jan. 27, 65 COVID-19 patients were at Covenant. Sixty percent were unvaccinated. Fourteen of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and all but one was unvaccinated. Eight of those 14 COVID-19 ICU patients that were on a ventilator were unvaccinated.
"This is our way of letting people know what's actually happening locally. This isn't big government. This isn't national things. This is right here in your community, what are we actually seeing on the front lines," Deibel said.
Deibel said he works with ill COVID-19 patients all the time who say they should've gotten the shot.
"Often times, people who have gotten really sick, they tell you they'll say they just didn't get around to getting vaccinated and they wish that they really would've gotten around to getting it. So yeah, I hear the stories of regret all the time," Deibel said.
Deibel is adamant getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is a personal choice. He hopes Facebook posts like these help people make an informed decision.
"I don't know if we're going to convince many people to get vaccinated based on this. But I do think it's nice for people who have been vaccinated and see that it does make a difference for them. It very well could've saved their life, because that's exactly what we're seeing in the hospital," Deibel said.
