After starting the new year we have not had much winter weather but that changed today.
Saginaw was one of many locations to get a major impact from the storm.
This weekend Mid-Michigan has been dealing with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
For the Tri-Cities region, freezing rain and sleet so far have been the biggest threat during the afternoon hours.
The Saginaw River is under a flood warning. Earlier Saturday, the river was at 17.5 feet, flood stage is at 17 feet.
The river is expected to crest Monday at 18.9 feet.
The water started to rise and overflow its banks.
With all of the flood concerns happening across the region, remember if you ever see a road that is submerged by water, turn around.
You never know what conditions of the road is beneath all the water and it could possibly have a strong current too.
Local businesses in Old Town Saginaw were impacted from the ice storm.
“Business started out kinda slow, I think people were timid just knowing if the roads were going to be safe or not,” said Mitch Delemeester, owner of The Bread Guy. “Then we started to pick up right around noon.”
Delemeester has not only been working in shop, but he is also keeping everyone safe shoveling and salting the sidewalk.
“We threw salt down twice and we have had to shovel twice as well,” Delemeester said.
However, this winter weather has not stopped everyone from traveling in these types of weather conditions.
But if you do leave, make sure to drive safely.
