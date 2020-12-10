The City of Saginaw Inspections Division recently installed two additional surveillance cameras specifically targeted to capture illegal dumping.
The cameras were installed to improve enforcement of dumping violations in the city of Saginaw.
John Stemple, director of neighborhood services and inspections, said this initiative is important to the quality of the city.
“Illegal dumping is a quality of life issue that negatively impacts our city. It contributes to the decrease in property values and can lead to increased crime,” Stemple said. “The City of Saginaw Inspections Division, in cooperation with the Saginaw Police Department, Technical Services Department, as well as the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy, is making every effort to deter this illegal and detrimental behavior that plagues many of our neighborhoods.”
TVs, mattresses, old couches and construction debris left in vacant lots or in the street is illegal. State Law classifies improper disposal of garbage as a misdemeanor with 90 days in jail and a fine up to $500.
Since September, the city has installed surveillance cameras in remote areas where illegal dumping has occurred. Each camera is equipped with a high dynamic range to provide enhanced visibility for dark and bright areas.
Saginaw City Inspector Allen Rabideau said the new cameras are beneficial.
“The Inspections Division routinely visits the same areas requiring the removal of discarded items. These new cameras help save in cleanup costs, as funds typically spent in cleanup can be directed to other city services,” Rabideau said. “Consistent monitoring and holding offenders accountable for these crimes provides much needed support for the Division’s use of time as crews spend less time making repeated trips to clean the same illegal dump sites.”
Residents who wish to dispose of big materials are encouraged to utilize the Saginaw monthly waste convenience station located at 1435 S. Washington Ave. The convenience station will be open Dec. 12.
Residents must show a valid Michigan driver's license or identification as proof of residency. To report illegal dumping, call 989-759-1420.
