Illegal dumping has been an issue plaguing the Saginaw Community for a while.
Police are cracking down in local neighborhoods trying to bring down offenders.
"It's working. We're finding people. We're identifying them. They're confessing to dumping crimes and we're going to prosecute them," said John Stemple, director of neighborhood and services inspections.
Stemple said Saginaw has installed more cameras to crack down on illegal dumping.
"We're watching all the regular places and even some of the not-so-regular places and we're not going to stop until we solve this problem," Stemple said.
Stemple said Saginaw is seeking criminal charges against seven people, with more leads against others being investigated at this hour.
City Inspector Allen Rabideau has been on the trail of these litter bugs for months. He said they all have one thing in common.
"Some people are being hired to clean out houses or landlord/tenant issues. And it's just a convenience and saving money, not taking it to the dump or properly disposing of it," Rabideau said.
Rabideau wants everyone to call city hall if they know anyone who is dumping. He said the cleanup of the scenes means the city loses resources that can be used for other services provided to its residents.
"Don't throw trash out of the cars,” Rabideau said. “Don't just drive around and dump stuff cause we will find you."
