The Saginaw Intermediate School District announced the hiring of their new superintendent.
In a 4-1 vote, the Board of Education approved Au Gres-Sims Superintendent Jeffrey Collier for the position.
Collier will take office starting July 1 replacing Superintendent Kathy Stewart who is retiring.
Collier has more than 20 years of experience in education, he’s been a social studies teacher, principal and superintendent.
In 2020, he was nominated for Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators Michigan Superintendent of the Year.
In 2019, the School Superintendents Association featured him in their National Leaders Matter Campaign as the Superintendent spotlight for the State of Michigan.
Collier has also earned multiple awards for academic, partnership, and transformation excellence.
